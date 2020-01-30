Menu
COMPUTER NEEDS: Opal Tech is happy to service all your computer needs.
Truck driver swaps careers to become computer technician

Saavanah Bourke
30th Jan 2020 3:13 PM

A CHANGE in career isn’t uncommon for the average person, with the days well behind us where you stick to one career for your entire life.

However, this career swap might be one you haven’t seen before.

Making the move back to his original hometown from Melbourne, it was time for Luke Chapman to mix it up.

Mr Chapman’s new business Opal Tech will offer on site technical support, a big change from his previous truck driving career.

“I’ll be an on site technician. Basically going around to people’s houses or businesses and fixing their computers.”

Mr Chapman left his truck driving days behind him, saying he was willing to give anything a go in a small town.

“I enjoy working with computers because it’s always something different,” he said.

“Basically the opposite of truck driving because you are doing something different every day.

“My wife and I moved back to Stanthorpe. She found another job which has allowed me to have some time off and now start this business.”

Mr Chapman’s business is now up and running, servicing Stanthorpe and the surrounding areas.

If you find yourself in any computer troubles call Luke on 0437 861 174 or email hello@opaltech.com.au.

