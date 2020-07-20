Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO brian cassidy
News

Truck driver dies in crash on southwest Queensland highway

20th Jul 2020 6:26 PM | Updated: 6:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver has died in a single-vehicle traffic crash on a highway in southwest Queensland.

The man crashed on the Leichhardt Highway, 15-kilometres north of the township of Taroom, just after 2pm on Monday, July 20.

Preliminary inquiries suggest just after 2pm the road-train the man was driving has left the carriageway for an unknown reason and rolled.

The man died at the scene.

There remain some delays to the highway with diversions in place.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

editors picks fatal traffic crash leichardt highway toowoomba traffic
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge change coming to JobKeeper

        Huge change coming to JobKeeper

        News JobKeeper is set to be extended. But before you breath a sigh of relief, it will be worth less and it will be harder to claim the wage subsidy.

        Businesses to scrap straws and embrace green future

        premium_icon Businesses to scrap straws and embrace green future

        News Granite Belt businesses force to make changes as government bans plastic cutlery...

        ON TRACK: Students prepare for first carnival

        premium_icon ON TRACK: Students prepare for first carnival

        Sport After months of doubt, Stanthorpe students have been given a date to work towards...

        Accused drug traffickers released on bail

        premium_icon Accused drug traffickers released on bail

        News The four were arrested after Southern Downs police raided nine properties this...