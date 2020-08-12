UPDATE: Road cleared following truck incident

DELAYS EXPECTED: A broken down truck on the Cunningham Highway is expected to cause lengthy delays.

DELAYS EXPECTED: A broken down truck on the Cunningham Highway is expected to cause lengthy delays.

UPDATE 12.15PM: The broken down truck has been cleared from the Cunningham Highway.

According to a spokesman from the Transport and Main Roads, both lanes reopened around noon and there are no further delays expected.

Drivers are warned to proceed with caution through Mitchells Gully.

EARLIER: DRIVERS are warned delays are expected on the Cunningham Highway following the closure of the southbound lane early this morning.

A heavy-haulage truck is believed to have broken down approximately 300 metres from the Gap at 1am.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads issued an alert to drivers at 9.40am of the expected delays.

The alert remains current and delays are expected in both directions.