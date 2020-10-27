FOOTBALL: Defending premiers Willowburn were ready for a challenging 2020 title defence.

With the club now sending teams to Brisbane, their TFL Premier Men’s side underwent a rebuild, retaining just a handful of players from last season.

Top four was the goal when the season kicked-off, but at the weekend they exceeded expectations when they claimed the minor premiership and President’s Cup.

“It’s all a bit surreal, to be honest,” coach Jamie Mcmillan said.

“Our goal all along was top four.

“It was top four at the start, top four midway through, even four or five weeks ago, it was top four.

“Winning the minor premiership is a great result.

“It’s a testament to the attitude of the team and the work they’ve been putting in all season.

“Winning the President’s Cup in the same match is the icing on the cake.”

Willowburn’s 3-2 win over Stanthorpe summed up the season as a whole, according to Mcmillan.

Up 1-0 after two minutes, Nate Da Silva Reis’ goal in the 88th minute sealed the result after Stanthorpe drew level twice in the game.

“The season has had a bit of everything,” Mcmillan said.

“Anyone in the top six has been dangerous, and you have to credit Stanthorpe for the way they played all year, and on the weekend they obviously had a plan, and it was working for them.

“At halftime, we sat down and talked about what we wanted to do, and we agreed we would go out there and try to play the best 45 minutes of our season.

“We did that, and we got the result.”

Originally published as TROPHY HAUL: Willowburn leave it late to secure double