TRL makes final call on 2020 footy season

THE Stanthorpe Gremlins will not take the field in 2020.

The Toowoomba Rugby League made a unanimous decision this morning to cancel the season for all grades.

Stanthorpe Rugby League president Lindsay Adams said it was a devastating blow for the community.

“It was probably always the way it was going to go, as much as I tried to be super optimistic,” Adams said.

“The government tried to do what they could to get everyone back going again but it’s difficult when you’re only allowed 100 people at a ground.”

Adams was referring to the State Government’s Stage 3 phase of relaxed restrictions, which allow 100 people at the same venue.

But with several grades and several hundred spectators on a game day, the eased restrictions don’t go far enough.

“The hard thing, especially for country footy, is having a year off and getting everyone interested and cracking again next year,” Adams said.

TRL president Rex Zeeman made the announcement at a press conference this morning.

“We thought it was the right decision to make,” he said.

Zeeman expressed significant disappointment at having to cancel the season.

“The main thing is the 100-person limit that can be at an event at any time,” he said.

“For that reason, and associated with other conditions, it was decided to cancel.

“To play without spectators makes it very difficult for the clubs; you’d be looking at only having two grades and you’re almost up to the 100-person limit.

“Which would make it very difficult from the clubs’ point of view financially.

“There would be expenses going out on a given day but no income from the gate or from food and beverage sales.”

No decision has yet been made on junior rugby league, with Stanthorpe falling under the Warwick and District banner.

“We’ll hopefully have a decision in the next week or so,” Adams said.

“We’ve been having conversations and video meetings.

“We’re still trying some things.”

While it’s heartbreaking news for players and supporters, it’s the clubs that will feel the ramifications financially.

“The tough part is now there’s going to be no money going into next year,” Adams said.

“We’ll do some grant writing and hopefully make up some of the shortfall.”