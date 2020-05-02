Triple your wardrobe space with a can of Coke

We can never have enough storage space - and that's a fact.

So naturally, when we see a hack that'll promise to triple your wardrobe space in seconds, our eyes light up with glee - especially when you can implement it for virtually no cost.

By now you're probably wondering how anything could possibly make your wardrobe suddenly appear bigger.

But don't worry, we're getting there, and trust us when we say you'll wish you'd known sooner.

Tik Tok user Holly Vlogs often shares handy hacks on her page and recently shared a clip of her demonstrating the life-changing wardrobe hack.

The wardrobe hack will allow extra space in your cupboards while still storing everything neatly. Picture: tiktok/@hollyvlogsofficial

She suggests breaking off the ring-pulls when you have a can of fizzy drink and saving them to use in your wardrobe.

How you ask? Good question.

Holly demonstrates sliding the ring-pull onto the hook of a coat hanger which is already hanging an item of clothing.

Then you can hang multiple hangers from each of the ring-pulls in a stacked fashion, which will still allow clothing to sit flush against each other when hung.

Slide the ring-pulls over the hook. Picture: tiktok/@hollyvlogsofficial

The clip has been viewed over 200,000 times, with many blown away by the simple idea.

Many people dubbed the hack as "genius" and "amazing", while oohs and aahs made up over 300 comments.

Speaking the minds of many, one person said: "Pure genius that.... thank you"

And a second said: "wow didn't know this great idea"

Meanwhile, some were eager to transform their wardrobes stat, with one person saying: "That's a good hack I'm gonna try it tomorrow".

Everything still hangs neatly and sit flush against each other. Picture: tiktok/@hollyvlogsofficial

So if you're considering a spring clean out anytime soon, perhaps consider this hack before clearing out clothes you simply don't have space for.

And aside from the cost of soft-drink cans, it's completely free to do.

Earlier this year, Melbourne blogger Jessica Holsman shared her wardrobe storage solution with news.com.au, revealing she used a series of hanging shelves which she says has been a serious gamechanger in her wardrobe.

Parts of this article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Triple your wardrobe space with Coke can

Keep the ring-pulls when you have a can of fizzy drink. Picture: tiktok/@hollyvlogsofficial