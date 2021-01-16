Triple murderer plays stunning blame game

Max Sica has accused the state Governor and the Attorney General of meddling in his bold bid to overturn his convictions.

Triple murderer Max Sica has accused the state governor of meddling in a bold new bid to overturn his convictions, and accused the state's Attorney General of unfairly blocking his quest for exoneration.

Sica claims Governor Paul de Jersey may have been "predisposed" against him, and was improperly "actively involved" in last year's decision by the Attorney General to block the state's highest court from hearing his claims.

Now aged 50, and in the ninth year of his life sentence, he argues he is innocent of killing Singh siblings Neelma, 24, her brother Kunal, 18, and their sister Sidhi, 12, in 2003 in one of the most horrific crimes in Queensland history.

Victim Neelma Singh (24) and Max Sica. Sisters Neelma, (24), Sidhi (12) and brother Kunal (18) Singh were found dead in a spa bath in April 2003 in their home at Bridgeman Downs.

The jury accepted the prosecution case that Sica strangled Neelma out of jealously or because of rejection and killed Kunal and Sidhi, fearing they could identify him. After putting the bodies in a spa bath, Sica used bleach and other materials to clean the murder scene and wash away DNA, but left his sock print behind.

Sica's claims of innocence are not new and have been thrown out by the Court of Appeal before, leaving him with very few legal avenues left to pursue.

In court documents filed last week Sica also alleges the Attorney General Shannon Fentiman showed apprehended bias when she decided not to refer Sica's petition for pardon to the appeal court.

Mr de Jersey, who has been Governor for almost seven years and was Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for 16 years, refused the pardon on December 4.

Sica, a career criminal, who previously went to prison for arson and attempted arson, including setting fire to a police station, also claimed Mr de Jersey had overstepped "established convention" for a Governor by taking part in the Attorney General's decision to block the case from going to the Court of Appeal.

Max Sica, who was convicted for the murder of his former girlfriend, Neelma Singh (24), her sister Sidhi (12), and their brother Kunal (18) at their Bridgeman Downs home.

The claims were made in an application filed in the Supreme Court last week where he is seeking a review of Ms Fentiman's refusal.

Sica claims Mr de Jersey should not have had a say in his freedom bid because when he was the Chief Justice he wrongly denied him a judge only trial for the murders.

Sica's voluminous pardon petition claims the siblings died up to 26 hours after he is alleged to have killed them, that DNA errors were made, and there was prosecution and police misconduct.

In 2018 Sica's retired lawyer Jeffrey Johnson, who is acting pro-bono, tried to organise a polygraph or lie-detector test for Sica in prison but authorities blocked it.

Neelma, 24, Kunal, 18, and Sidhi Singh, 12, whose bodies were found in a Bridgeman Downs home in Brisbane.

Mr Johnson claims in court documents that "evidence set out in the petition" is strong enough to sustain a referral to the Court of Appeal and his prospects of being acquitted are "good".

Sica has always proclaimed his innocence and in the court documents Mr Johnson alleges weaknesses in the prosecution case where "blackened footprints" on the carpet in the Singh home "do not appear to have been subjected to DNA analysis".

Mr Johnson said he was asked by Sica's father Carlo to examine his son's convictions.

Two weeks after his pardon petition was filed with Mr de Jersey in April 2019, Sica was shifted to maximum security and shackled, court documents state.

His lawyer claims the shift was triggered by an anonymous letter claiming Sica was planning an escape from prison and the letter may have been sent by the Singh siblings' real killer or killers.

In 2012, Sica was found guilty of the 2003 murders after an 80-day jury trial. He was sentenced to life in prison and cannot be released before 2047.

Originally published as Triple murderer plays stunning blame game