Triple killer’s son homeless at 14, court told

The son of a man convicted over a triple homicide has had his troubled past detailed in court in an attempt to get bail on drug trafficking charges.

THE son of triple murderer Max Sica was kicked out of his family home at age 14, because of his father's involvement in killing three Brisbane siblings, a court has heard.

Daniel Callum Sica was homeless, living on the streets from the age of 14, lawyer Andrew Bale told the Supreme Court during Sica's application for bail.

Mr Bale said Sica, 28, who in May was charged with trafficking in methylamphetamines, grew up on the streets and became heavily addicted to drugs.

Daniel Sica outside of the Brisbane Magistrates Court. File picture.



Daniel Sica's father, Max Sica, is serving three life sentences for the murders of his former girlfriend, Neelma Singh, 24, her sister Sidhi, 12 and brother Kunal, 18.

Justice Peter Davis today refused to grant Daniel Sica bail, saying there was an unacceptable risk that he would fail to appear in court or would commit further offences.

Sica is charged with drug trafficking, between February 1 and May 2, this year.

Justice Davis said a police search warrant of the Brisbane unit where Daniel Sica was living with his girlfriend, uncovered 37.8 grams of methylamphetamines.

Police also found a Chinese passport and a driver's licence that were not in the names of Sica or his girlfriend.

Sica told police he had found them in the street, the Supreme Court in Brisbane heard.

Justice Davis said an investigation into Sica's activities allegedly revealed evidence that he was trafficking in dangerous drugs, predominantly methylamphetamines.

Justice Davis said there was no suggestion that Sica's girlfriend had been involved in the alleged drug offences and she had not been charged.

Max Sica. File picture: Glenn Barnes

In an affidavit filed in court, the girlfriend said Sica wanted to undergo treatment for his drug addiction, and she had rented a house where, if granted bail, he could live with her.

She said she would not tolerate any drugs in the house and she said Sica wanted to undergo treatment for his drug addiction.

Justice Davis said Sica had had a significant drug problem over a significant period of time.

His first drug conviction was in 2012, when he was almost 21, the judge said.

He said Sica then had a significantly lengthy criminal history.

Justice Davis referred to Sica's several convictions for failing to appear in court while on bail, a 2018 conviction for escaping lawful custody and previous drug convictions.

Mr Bale said Sica was now off drugs and he wanted to rehabilitate himself, with the support of his girlfriend.

"All cases involving drug-addicted persons are sad, from the point of view of what they do to themselves, others around them and victims of the offending," Justice Davis said.

He said there was no doubt that Sica's girlfriend hoped she could rehabilitate him and they could have a successful life together and he hoped that would be the case.

But he refused bail because of the great weight of evidence presented by the Crown in opposing it, mainly concerning his criminal history and "long line of offending".

Originally published as Triple killer's son homeless at 14, court told