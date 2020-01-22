Trio join the ranks at hospital

Stanthorpe Hospital's Naomi Pradella and Caralie Endean with new medical students Beth Sammells, Che Hooper and Alexandra Radke. Photo: Saavanah Bourke

THREE medical students will call Stanthorpe home for the next 12 months.

The students, from Griffith University Rural Clinical Program, joined the hospital team last week.

Director of nursing Stanthorpe Hospital Ms Pauline Maude said staff were excited to welcome the students, who were furthering their training by learning medicine in a regional community.

“Working for Darling Downs Health in a rural hospital is a wonderful opportunity, as the doctors not only become part of our team, they also become part of the rural community,” Ms Maude said.

“We are excited to be teaching, working alongside and building the next generation of rural doctors.”

Griffith University Associate Professor Megan O’Shannessy said the Longlook program finds

medical students who spend a year or more of their training in a rural community are more likely to be a part of the future rural health workforce.

“The Longlook program commenced on the Darling Downs in 2010 and 230 medical students have successfully completed a year or more of rural training with 40 per cent of these students now working in a rural community,” Ms O’Shannessy said.

The Griffith University Longlook program is co-ordinated by Queensland Rural Medical Education.