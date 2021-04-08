Menu
Crime

Trio arrested after stolen car, theft rampage

by Shayla Bulloch
8th Apr 2021 11:48 AM
A GROUP of teenagers have been charged over a stolen car rampage and multiple thefts across the city.

On Sunday, a 16-year-old Palm Island boy, 15-year-old Garbutt girl and 12-year-old Kelso boy were arrested at a Bayswater Rd home after more than two days allegedly driving around in a stolen car.

Police will allege a red Mitsubishi was stolen from Gatton St at Kirwan overnight on April 2.

The car was linked to a significant number of other offences while active, including petrol drive-offs at Hermit Park and Rasmussen.

The car was found on Sunday night parked in a driveway of a Bayswater Rd home, and was towed away.

Police searched the home and arrested the 16-year-old, who was allegedly holding the stolen car keys.

He was charged with four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of stealing.

The other two teenagers were also arrested and charged in relation to the stolen car offence, and others.

Investigations continue into other juveniles possibly involved.

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

