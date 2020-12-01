Tributes for teen killed while ‘car surfing’

Summer Clarke: Tributes flow for teen who died while allegedly car surfing

Tributes are flowing for a 15-year-old girl who suffered fatal head injuries and was seen lying in a pool of blood after reportedly car surfing about 80km south of Perth.

Summer Clarke's life support was switched off on Sunday.

She had been rushed to Royal Perth Hospital in a critical condition two days earlier after falling from the boot of a car and smashing her head into the ground.

Residents reported seeing a number of people car surfing on a white Holden Commodore that they said was travelling slowly on Padbury Road in Pinjarra about 1.30am on Friday.

Police have not confirmed how fast the car was travelling.

"They were only going 10km/h, they weren't going very fast at all, that's how I saw pretty much everything," one witness told 9 News Perth.

Summer Clarke died after suffering fatal head injuries. Picture: Handout via NCA NewsWire

She fell from the boot of a white Holden Commodore. Must credit 9 NEWS

"(There was) a guy standing on the boot with his arms up in the air, one was on the bonnet, I swear they were just hanging on the front of it, and there was someone on the roof, just laying there, I think.

"Knowing I could have maybe stopped it at first or something, it's just unbelievable something could happen going that slowly."

Neighbours, who had earlier called police out of concern, rushed to help the girl after becoming aware something had gone terribly wrong.

The 17-year-old female driver has since been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear in the Mandurah Children's Court on December 14.

Ms Clarke had been in intensive care for more than two days when her family had to make the heartbreaking decision to turn her life support off.

The 17-year-old driver has been charged with manslaughter.

Her distraught older brother Aiden Clarke, who was also reportedly a passenger in the car, according to the West Australian, posted to Facebook, saying "I miss you so much" and "I hope you're in a better place".

"Goodbye my baby sister. I can't believe you're gone, fly high."

Another person posted on social media to say Ms Clarke was a bright young girl with a great future ahead.

"Baby girl I'm so sorry this has happened to you," they wrote.

"Such a beautiful spirit, Summer Clarke," another person said.

Officers are still investigating the incident and have urged anyone with dash camera vision or CCTV of the Holden Commodore to come forward.

