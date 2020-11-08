Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Tributes for ‘amazing, passionate’ bloke killed in crash

by Cloe Read
8th Nov 2020 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Tributes are flowing online for an "amazing, loving and passionate" man killed in a tragic motorcycle crash on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

A 53-year-old Cooroy man who died after a crash with a campervan on Black Mountain Range Rd about 1.40pm has been described as "one of the greatest men in the world".

"RIP one of the greatest men in the world, so sad to hear, so sorry for his family," Ben Cooney wrote.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a campervan at Black Mountain.
Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a campervan at Black Mountain.


"We had a great day at work yesterday with plenty of laughs.

"He left doing his favourite thing with a big smile on his face."

Jesse Drysdale said he was "one of the best blokes I've ever known".

"Loving, caring and passionate about what he loved," he wrote.

The Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate the crash.

The driver and passenger of the campervan, a 63-year-old man and 64-year-old woman were not physically injured during the incident.

Originally published as Tributes for 'amazing, passionate' bloke killed in motorbike crash

editors picks motorbike crash tributes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regions where buying a home is cheaper than renting

        Premium Content Regions where buying a home is cheaper than renting

        Lifestyle With interest rates at an unprecedented low, mortgage payments have become cheaper than rents in many areas. SEE HOW OUR REGION PERFORMS!

        SCAM WATCH: Police warning against online fraudsters

        Premium Content SCAM WATCH: Police warning against online fraudsters

        News A staggering number of Southern Downs residents have been defrauded, some losing...

        LUCKY TICKET: Stanthorpe woman’s $1 million Lotto win

        Premium Content LUCKY TICKET: Stanthorpe woman’s $1 million Lotto win

        News The new millionaire reveals how the incredible win almost didn’t happen.

        TEAM LIST: New blood named in rep cricket opener

        Premium Content TEAM LIST: New blood named in rep cricket opener

        Sport Stanthorpe’s hopes of winning their first Mitchell Shield will hang on new players.