Tributes flow for young man killed in ute fall

Mac Allen has been remembered by friends and family.

Mac Allen has been remembered by friends and family.

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has died after falling from the back of a ute at the Bowenville Reserve on the weekend.

Highfields State Secondary School student Mac Allen was standing in the tray of a vehicle driven by another 20-year-old man at 12.20am on Sunday morning when he fell onto bitumen, sustaining life threatening injuries.

He was transported to Toowoomba Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Tributes have flowed in for the well-loved student, with a GoFundMe page set up for his family raising $11,800 in a matter of hours. The page had been shared 1700 times.

In a post to Facebook, GoFundMe organiser Andrew Dove said he had been stunned by the community support.

"Mac you will always be in our hearts," he added.