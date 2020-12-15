Menu
TRIBUTE: Alan Richards was a founding member of Leyburn but a tribute to him has hit an obstacle.
Tribute plans cop fierce backlash from community

Tessa Flemming
15th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
A PLAN to immortalise one Leyburn community figure has faced criticism, with some calling the proposal “controversial” and urging the council to reconsider.

In November, a petition to rename the Leyburn Sports Ground as the Alan Richards Memorial Park was tabled by Southern Downs Regional Council.

The campaign was started by Vince Wright, who believed the founding member of the Leyburn Ratespayer Association, Leyburn and District Men’s Shed and the Karara Rural Fire Brigade deserved a tribute after his March passing.

“He did a lot of things and everything he did, he did for the benefit of the community,” Mr Wright said at the time.

“I think (the community should pay tribute). The man deserves something.”

But upon community feedback, the project has reached a hitch in its plans.

According to the upcoming council meeting, several residents had objected to the new name on the basis that Mr Richards wasn’t involved in the sporting community.

Leyburn and District Historical Society president Jennifer Rauchle said there were more suitable places for Mr Richards to be remembered.

“If the sports ground is to be named, surely our renowned former Rugby League player Shane Webcke would be a more suitable choice, or the late Clarence Kirby who for over 50 years used his own tractor and slasher to maintain the sporting ground for all events here,” Mrs Rauchle said.

The president also recommended that a shelter shed be built in Mr Richards’ honour instead.

BELOVED FIGURE: Alan Richards with friend Cathy at a Leyburn event.
Resident Jenny Cirson also preferred the ground be named after Webcke or Kirby.

“Naming parks and streets appears to be controversial at present,” she said.

But Mr Wright’s petition did gain support through the eyes of Sammy and Dee Dee Anderson.

“We met Alan when we were running the Leyburn store, would never meet a nicer man,” they wrote.

“I do thin that’s a lovely and most beautiful thing to do in honour a wonderful man.”

The tribute would consist of an iron bark slab mounted at the south entrance of the Leyburn Sport Ground and the community would raise all costs associated with the plaque.

Councillors will discuss the next step of the project at the December 16 ordinary council meeting.

Warwick Daily News

