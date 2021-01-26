TRI TIME: Community spirit on show at annual Aus Day race

TRI TIME: Ben Ambruster, Anita Campbell and Cameron Campbell at the 2021 Australia Day Stanthorpe Triathlon.

Love of the Stanthorpe community brought triathlon competitors out bright and early this Australia Day.

Dozens of Stanthorpians donned their Lycra and goggles for the annual event for both under 12s and open athletes.

For Goondiwindi’s Wood family, the event was worth a two-hour drive.

And when dad Rowan injured his foot, young Wilbur took over the swim and run sections of the family race, on top of his individual triathlon, according to mum Marn.

“It was our first family tri together and Will did two legs,” she said.

“He teamed up to make mum’s day.”

The race was also perfect practice for another famous triathlon in a few weeks.

“We like Stanthorpe, it’s an easy drive and we have our Hell of the West in a few weeks so it’s a good way to get ready,” she said.

Marn, Rowan, Wilbur, Elkie and Jack Wood at the 2021 Australia Day Stanthorpe Triathlon.

For some like the Campbell and Ambruster team it was a last minute show of town pride.

Ben Ambruster with Anita and Cameron Campbell only decided yesterday to compete.

“Cam’s a crazy runner, Ben’s a crazy swimmer and I just thought I would cycle,” Mrs Campbell said.

For Ben, who had qualified in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games trials, the triathlon was a break from serious swimming.

“It brings the community out,” he said.

“There’s no pressure in it and no stress if you do something wrong.”

It was something Mr Campbell agreed with.

“It’s just a bit of fun and you’re supporting a community cause,” he said.

“It’s good to get out with everyone and have an opportunity to see people you otherwise mightn’t see.”