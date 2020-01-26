TRI TIME: Athletes kick off Aus day with a bang

THE first event of Australia Day has kicked off this morning bright and early, with eager athletes swimming, biking and running their way through the annual Australia Day Triathlon.

Stanthorpe Pool operator Gail Smail said there was more than 100 participants involved in the event, a turnout she was more than pleased with.

“There was a lot of people who came from outside of town which is great to see,” she said.

The under 12s division started off the morning at 8am, followed by the open aged division shortly after.

“It’s great to see everyone getting down here and getting involved.”