Trent Dalton's masterpiece is the story of hope 2020 needed

TRENT Dalton's Australian literary adventure All Our Shimmering Skies is the magical escape into hope we all needed in 2020.



Life in lockdown, huge job losses, fear and uncertainty, and a shocking global death toll have marred a year that started out offering so much.



But if you think you've had it tough, the story of Molly Hook, the grave digger's daughter, might put it all into perspective.



She's digging graves at 7. She loses her mum. She has a drunk dad and an awful uncle.



And yet she's still looking to the stars for gifts to fall from the heavens.

Award-winning journalist and writer Trent Dalton.

