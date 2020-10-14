Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Trent Dalton opens up about his new book
Books

Trent Dalton's masterpiece is the story of hope 2020 needed

Mark Furler
by
14th Oct 2020 12:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TRENT Dalton's Australian literary adventure All Our Shimmering Skies is the magical escape into hope we all needed in 2020.

Life in lockdown, huge job losses, fear and uncertainty, and a shocking global death toll have marred a year that started out offering so much.

But if you think you've had it tough, the story of Molly Hook, the grave digger's daughter, might put it all into perspective.

She's digging graves at 7. She loses her mum. She has a drunk dad and an awful uncle.

And yet she's still looking to the stars for gifts to fall from the heavens.

Award-winning journalist and writer Trent Dalton.
Award-winning journalist and writer Trent Dalton.
Trent Dalton
Trent Dalton
Trent Dalton's All Our Shimmering Skies.
Trent Dalton's All Our Shimmering Skies.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks hope journalism novel trent dalton writing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Premium Content Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Parenting Queensland families have been hit with some of the biggest increases in childcare costs in the country, with some areas seeing prices soar up to $2700 a year.

        Calls to forget border wars and free Queensland first

        Premium Content Calls to forget border wars and free Queensland first

        News Granite Belt operators say it is not the opening of borders that is going to make...

        Cycleway on track for Stanthorpe riders

        Premium Content Cycleway on track for Stanthorpe riders

        News The track, which would run for about 1.2km, is set to be the first of its kind on...

        Cherished pony left bloodied after dog attack

        Premium Content Cherished pony left bloodied after dog attack

        Rural ‘This horse should be dead’: Warwick owner faces $15,000 vet bill after prized pet...