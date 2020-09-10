Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CAMERON DICK
CAMERON DICK
Politics

Treasurer caught out over Budget date

by Jessica Marszalek
8th Sep 2020 1:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Treasurer Cameron Dick has been caught out wrongly claiming Queensland's Budget had been due to be handed down in June before it was cancelled because of COVID.

letterspromo

 

Mr Dick told 4BC the Budget had originally been slated for the second week in June, despite the fact it had been brought forward six weeks to be held in April to give business certainty.

The Opposition asked about the oversight in Question Time, with Mr Dick confirming his predecessor Jackie Trad had brought forward the Budget late last year to April.

 

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick during a press conference in Brisbane on Monday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard
Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick during a press conference in Brisbane on Monday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

He said he would bring down a full Budget in the week beginning November 30, if Labor were re-elected.

A full Estimates process will be held afterwards.

"I won't be bludging in December, I'll be getting back to work," he said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Originally published as Treasurer caught out over Budget date

More Stories

Show More
cameron dick politics queensland budget queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1M BOOST: Council to invest in water, parks, infrastructure

        Premium Content $1M BOOST: Council to invest in water, parks, infrastructure

        News A new round of drought relief funding is set to boost Southern Downs communities.

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders

        Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        Premium Content Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        News A Granite Belt winery has hit the market with owners certain the sale of the...

        Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Premium Content Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Politics The Electoral Commission has fired the starter’s gun for state poll