Noosa Police conducted 280 random breath tests, with impressive results.
Noosa Police conducted 280 random breath tests, with impressive results.
News

Travellers denied access to popular Coast getaway

Matt Collins
6th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
A large number of travellers were sent packing after Noosa Police had a busy weekend on Noosa's North Shore.

Police patrolled the popular Coast getaway on both Saturday and Sunday.

In what was a timely reminder for all national park users, up to 40 vehicles were denied access to the North Shore for not carrying a permit or possessing the additional Restricted Area Access Permits.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Ben Carroll stated a further eight infringement notices were issued for speeding, unregistered motor vehicle, and exceed seating capacity.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service Penalty Infringement Notice was issued by police to a driver without a vehicle permit.

Police also assisted six hikers who became lost on the Great Cooloola Walk.

In a sign that the drink driving message is sinking in, 280 random breath tests were conducted by police across the weekend, and zero returned a positive result.

Noosa News

