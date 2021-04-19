Travel bargains revealed: Best New Zealand deals

The trans-Tasman travel bubble is here, and with it comes deals that New Zealand will be hoping Australians snap up.

Holiday-hungry Australians - who officials from across the ditch expect will inject about $NZ1 billion ($A926 billion) over the year if the new arrangement goes smoothly - are being tempted with cheap flights and experiences in Click Frenzy's travel sale.

Air New Zealand, which is operating up to 100 flights a week under the travel bubble, will offer 10 per cent off airfares during the sale event, which starts 7pm on Tuesday, April 20, and runs until 11.59pm on Thursday.

DealsAway will have their Ultimate NZ Ski Package on sale for $1275 per person. It includes, among other perks, six days accommodation in a Queenstown 4.5-star hotel, five days SUV hire, and a four-day lift pass to both the Remarkables and Coronet Peak.

Oaks Hotels, Resorts and Suites will also feature in the event, offering 30 per cent off at multiple locations across the Land of the Long White Cloud if travellers stay two nights or more.

Click Frenzy managing director, Grant Arnott, said the company was expecting a "huge turnout".

Mr Arnott said recent research by e-commerce insights firm, Power Retail, found 76 per cent of Australians wait to purchase during sales events, and 80 per cent prefer online sales events.

Offers will also be available for those looking to explore their own backyard.

Coach operator Greyhound Australia will have 20 per cent off all tickets and passes and Wotif will offer up to 25 per cent off local hotels. Consumers can also snare heft discounts at Travel Online, which will have up to $1700 off their best-selling escapes, and as much as 50 per cent off already discounted deals.

However, Finder travel expert Angus Kidman warned that those indulging in the Click Frenzy event shouldn't assume the sale prices were the lowest.

"Do a quick comparison search to see just how much difference there really is. If you already have dream destinations in mind, research them regularly so you know what the typical prices actually are," Mr Kidman said.

"With air fares, be super-clear on what's included. The cheapest fares often don't include baggage or seat selection. And if the flight's at an awkward time, travel costs to the airport can skyrocket.

"Checking cancellation policies is vital. I wouldn't book anything right now that I couldn't cancel with no penalty - the risk of an unexpected COVID change is just too high. But many discount deals require up-front payment and won't give your money back if you cancel. Check the fine print before you click."

CLICK FRENZY DEALS: FULL LIST

Wotif: Up to 25 per cent off Australian hotels

Park Regis and Leisure Inn Hotels across Australia: Save up to 40 per cent off accommodation bookings

Retro Sydney CBD accommodation at Park Regis City Centre: Rates from $89 per night.

Greyhound Australia: - 20 per cent off all Tickets and Passes. This includes COVID-safe travel, free Wi-Fi and personal USB charge points.

Ascott Australia: Up to 30 per cent off their hotels and apartments in Melbourne, Sydney, Hobart and Perth.

Oaks Hotels, Resorts and Suites: Save 30 per cent at multiple locations across Australia and New Zealand when you stay two nights or more at Oaks Hotels, Resorts and Suites.

Samsonite: Up to 50 per cent off our range of premium luggage, backpacks and more.

Lipault: Save up to 60 per cent off site-wide.

Travel Online:

- Up to $1700 off best-selling escapes, free nights, bonus upgrades, tours and exclusive extras, COVID Refund Guarantee.

- Up to 50 per cent off already discounted deals.

- Save up to 50 per cent off all Australian getaways and South Pacific 2022. Includes free nights, bonus upgrades, tours, exclusive extras and COVID return guarantee.

Palms Hotel Merimbula:Eextras for a seven night stay between May - Aug (excluding school holidays and long weekends). Guests will receive 3 x vouchers totalling $150 (1 x $50 meal voucher, 1 x $50 beauty therapy voucher and 1 x 18 holes of golf).

Novotel Cairns: $500 bonus value. 3 Nights in an upgraded deluxe room, breakfast daily, kids stay and eat breakfast free, complimentary use of boogie boards and other extras.

Air New Zealand: Get 10 per cent off flights to New Zealand

G Adventures: Save 20 per cent off on worldwide adventures, including classic, active, sailing and riverboat tours.

DealsAway:

- The Ultimate NZ Ski Package: This will be on sale for just $1275 per person.

Inclusions:

Six days accommodation in Queenstown 4.5 star hotel

Five days SUV hire

Four days lift pass to both The Remarkables and Coronet Peak

Skyline gondola ride and luge ride

Shotover Jetboat experience

Access to the famous Onsen Hot Pools

- Port Douglas: Dive into the Reef on sale for just $555 per person.

Inclusions:

Three nights accommodation in luxury accommodation

Three day car hire

Coral reef sailaway on the Great Barrier Reef

MEMBER (FREE TO REGISTER ON THE SITE) BENEFITS FOR THE EVENT INCLUDE:

Go Overboard 99 per cent off deals: A number of travel essentials will be available for a fraction of their normal price over the course of the 53-hour event. Some of these include: A GoPro Hero 9 for $5, Beats Solo 3 for $2, Weber Black Baby Q for $3, YETI Tundra 45 Hard Cooler for $5 and a Cool Cabana Beach Umbrella for $2.

Shoppers who are on the website at the right time will see a pop up when these deals go live. They will also receive email clues giving you an indication of when each 99 per cent off deal will be activated. Only Click Frenzy members will have access to these deals and stock levels will be limited.

Early access: Members will get access to all of the deals 30 minutes before the general public.

Frenzy Bucks: The first 200 Click Frenzy members to spend $200 or more on Click Frenzy Travel deals will receive a $50 e-MasterCard.

Originally published as Travel bargains revealed: Best New Zealand deals