Travel agent left ‘gobsmacked’ after cleaning up comp

BLOWN AWAY: Helloworld Travel owner and travel specialist Ally Torrisi was blown away when she was awarded second highest seller in Australia.

A STANTHORPE travel agent was left absolutely “gobsmacked” when she was awarded second highest seller in Australia.

Helloworld Travel owner and travel specialist Ally Torrisi said “you should have seen my face” when she was presented the award on Saturday night in Sydney.

“It’s the local community’s support,” Mrs Torrisi said.

“We have a lot of passengers that keep re-booking, so we are really lucky in that regard.”

The competition was run through Evergreen Tours, a company Helloworld Travel works extremely closely with.

“Evergreen Tours is a company that we sell as a travel agent. They do tours all over the world.

“Five-star luxury river cruising, super yachts, all that sort of stuff.

“We are a top agency in selling Evergreen Tours. We do lots of group departures specifically from Stanthorpe.”

She said the Helloworld Travel office in Stanthorpe was also awarded one of the top office’s in Australia for Evergreen Tours.

Out of the top three sellers in Australia, both second and third place were from drought-stricken areas.

“The lady who came third was from Armidale.

“It is just incredible to see that,” she said.

Mrs Torrisi is deemed a travel expert, living between Stanthorpe, Warwick and overseas for 11 years.

“Travel is a really hard business to be in now because of all the online competitors.”

Formerly know as Harvey World Travel, the Stanthorpe office has been in full operation on Maryland St since the 1960s.

“We rebranded to Helloworld Travel five years ago.

“You could call this anything and people would still come here because it has been here for so long.

“The people in the community know the name so it is very trusted in the area,” Mrs Torrisi said.