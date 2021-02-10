‘TRAUMATIC’: Man jailed for filming young girls in shower

A man is behind bars after he pleaded guilty to filming his partner’s daughter’s in the shower.

A court has heard the 'traumatic' details of how a man secretly took videos of his partner's daughters while they showered in the own home.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg District Court on Tuesday to one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16, two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 under 12 and creating child exploitation material.

The three victims involved were the daughters of the man's partner who, at the time of the offending, he had been in a relationship for about 18 months.

The court heard the man had used an iPad to secretly film the eldest of the three through a window while she showered.

He also filmed the other two daughters in the same manner.

The videos came to light when one of the daughters found the videos and images on an iPad.

The man was confronted by his partner, but initially denied any knowledge of the videos and images.

When the man was interviewed by police he admitted to taking the recordings and that the recordings of the younger girls were an accident.

The man also pleaded guilty to breaching bail conditions and possession of a dangerous drug.

Crown prosecutor Steven Dickson told the court the man had no criminal history.

Me Dickson described the acts as "persistent" and said the man was in a "position of trust".

"The community is unanimous its condemnation of child sexual offences," he said.

"Sexual offending against children is particularly heinous because it interferes with a child's innocent upbringing because there's a power imbalance of the offenders over their victims."

The man's barrister Nick Larter told the court as a result of the offending his client had become estranged from a large part of his family.

He said his client was medicated for symptoms of depression.

Mr Larter said his client had no criminal history and that his plea came at an early opportunity.

He said his client had also co-operated with the administration of justice.

Judge Leanne Clare took into account the man made confessions to police and that his plea came at an early opportunity.

Judge Clare told the man the videos coming to light must have been "traumatic" for the girl.

"It must have been very traumatic for that girl to realise that her privacy had been violated in this way," she said.

"It must have been very traumatic for her to know that she had been filmed in her most vulnerable and exposed state by the man who the family had trusted, and trusted enough to allow to live in the home with them."

Judge Clare said the protection of children was fundamental.

The man was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment to be suspended after serving nine months for a duration of three years.

174 days of presentence custody was declared as time already served.

The man is also now a reportable offender.

