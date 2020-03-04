Transformation: What our region needs to break drought

ALTHOUGH the common said words ‘the drought is far from over’ have been frequently heard around the Granite Belt during recent times, one thing that can be agreed upon is how much greener our region looks.

John Anderson, who has lived beside the Severn River for his life agrees the drought is far from over, but the region looks ‘a dam site better than what it did’.

The Severn River Crossing capture by John Anderson 12-months ago.

“I grew up at Ashfield in New South Wales and the Severn River ran right along our property,” Mr Anderson said.

Mr Anderson who now lives on 26 acres in Thorndale said this is the second time he has experienced a quick turnaround in drought.

“As a kid I saw a big drought in ‘65 and it was about the same.

“One day it was desert dry and then it rained and rained, and the grass grew overnight.

“I haven’t mowed my grass in two and a half years and now I’m mowing it twice a week,” he said.

LET IT POUR: The day the rain fell. Picture: John Anderson

Mr Anderson now fears if the region doesn’t receive consistent rainfall, it will start to dry up quickly.

“It won’t go back to as bad as it was for a long time but what it will do is dry up really quickly.

“I’ve got four small dams on my property and they haven’t got much water in them at all.

“It’s a long way from broken, we need some flooding rain now to top the dams up and get the rivers running.”

Mr Anderson is hopeful the region will see a repeat of 1965 with the drought ending in the same way.

Mr Anderson’s property after some much needed rain.

“It just started pouring rain.

“Within a week it was just flushed green.

“There has been some floods around lately, but we need that rainfall now.

“Especially with all the farmers around here that rely on those dams to be filled.”