Training ramps up as competitions near

GEAR UP: Members from Stanthorpe's swimming squad are gearing up for a busy competition season ahead.

STANTHORPE Swimming Club members have spent their school holidays in the pool, preparing for a busy competition season ahead.

Up-and-coming athletes have been training in the mornings during the holidays, only taking a break on Christmas and Boxing Day.

Last week swimmers headed to Gatton to compete at the WP Kemp Memorial Meet, where youngsters performed exceptionally well, according to coach Gail Smail.

“It was extremely hot. On top of that there was a disruption in competition due to an electrical storm,” Smail said.

Thirty personal best times were set with the team bringing home a swag of medals.

“We had two teams in the 12 and under medley relay with great results.

“The senior team also performed well coming in second to our neighbours Warwick.

“Aleisha Rogers came in fourth, Brooke O’Brien in seventh and Hannah McMeniman in eighth.

“All three girls swam into the top 10 fastest swimmers and were honoured in representing their club in the open women’s WP Kemp Sprints,” Smail said.

Ben Armbruster was the sole male representative for the club in the open men’s WP Kemp sprint, coming home with the gold medal and a new pool record.

“He also went on to break two other pool records in the open men’s 50 back and 50 fly,” she said.

It doesn’t stop there, squads are now training for the upcoming Country Championships to be held in Dalby this Saturday.

“We are hoping to back up last year’s performance with the success of our relay teams and of course some more PBs,” Smail said.

She said this was only the beginning, with multiple competitions lined up in coming months.

“This is the busy end of the swimming season with school meets and trials coming up.

“We also have the Stanthorpe Open Sprint Meet where swimmers will be trying hard to obtain qualifying times for the Queensland State Sprints in February.

We already have several swimmers who have qualified,” she said.

Smail said it was impressive to see such level of dedication from young athletes.

“I am so proud of the everyone’s achievements.

“They are a great bunch of kids to work with and encourage each other along the way.”