Training double after punters pin-up boy salutes

TURF CHAT

Brett Kitching

POPULAR Brisbane trainer Brian Smith was the early punter’s pin-up boy at Ipswich today as Larry Cassidy rode Our Fraulein to a comfortable win in the first race.

Starting at a short price of $2 race favourite, the win by Our Fraulein was different to the last Smith-trained winner at Ipswich.

That was less than two weeks ago on October 2 when Full Nelson got the prize with Andrew Spinks aboard at the rough price of $15 in the last race at that meeting.

Smith, originally from New Zealand, first came to Australia around 60 years ago to ride in a Sydney Cup as a young jockey.

Smith later settled in Australia and his spell at Eagle Farm as a trainer over the past couple of decades is the longest period he has spent in the one place.

The affable trainer has been a long-term supporter of the Ipswich Turf Club and it was good to see him in the winner’s lounge again.

There was another wee- to-week double in the third race as Gatton trainer Brenton Andrew collected his latest success with the long priced Sugar Buzz at $20.

Ridden by Taylor Marshall, this win followed up the Justin Huxtable ridden Destiny’s Own last week at the same track.

Edmonds double after Invincore Ssurvives protest

INVINCORE, on the fourth line of betting at $6, gave the strong Gold Coast stable of Toby and Trent Edmonds a win at Ipswich today.

It didn’t come easy as connections waited for some time on a protest which was eventually dismissed, giving the leading stable as well as jockey Michael Cahill their latest Ipswich winner.

Ipswich race winner Paredo, ridden by Robbie Fradd and trained by Trent Edmonds. Picture: Claire Power

Later in the day, the Edmonds stable claimed a winning double after Paredo responded to the urgings of jockey Robbie Fradd to win the first leg of the quadrella.

Both of the Edmonds runners were at $6 in the betting as winner of the first of the day became a distant memory for favourite backers.

Impressive racing economic contribution growth

RACING Queensland this week highlighted the impressive growth in racing’s contribution to the Queensland economy.

“The Queensland racing industry’s annual contribution to the state’s economy has grown by 5.5% to more than $1.6 billion, new economic data has revealed,’’ RQ said.

This is impressive news as the sport has not only weathered the COVID impact but in fact grown throughout the difficult period.

These stats are certainly reflected in the Ipswich Turf Club operations as national wagering on Ipswich Racing and attendances to the track have certainly spiked in recent times.

Big cups underway

THE Caulfield Cup this weekend kicks off the three big weeks of Melbourne Spring Racing which include the Cox Plate and Melbourne Cup week.

There is top quality racing in Sydney as well with the world’s richest turf race in the Everest being run on Saturday.

This is the fourth edition of the sprint race that was introduced to rival Melbourne’s mortgage over the Spring.

There had to be last minute negotiations to ensure the two state features this week did not clash.

Despite a lack of patrons at the Melbourne races there has been strong competitive racing over recent weeks.

In Sydney, a decent attendance within COVID restrictions is expected at Randwick on Saturday.

Next meetings

OCTOBER racing continues at Ipswich on Wednesdays the 21st and 28th.

The first meeting next month is on VRC Oaks day on Thursday, November 5, before Wednesday programs on the 11th, 18th, and 25th.