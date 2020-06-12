Trainer endeavouring to keep kids active through sport hiatus

Melissa Miller is aiming to keep kids active with little to no sport on the horizon.

A PERSONAL trainer is eager to keep kids active this year as the list of sporting cancellations continue to mount.

Melissa Miller from Rawology Holistic Health and Natural Movement Group and Personal Training is gauging interest from the public to run a bootcamp.

Her target demographic is kids between 12 and 17 years of age.

“It’s really just about giving kids something to do themselves as opposed to hanging around the streets or doing something they don’t want to do,” Ms Miller said.

“I want to give them something positive.

“So I just thought I’d put it out there and see if there was some interest for it or not.”

Ms Miller said, if numbers were there, she’d look to start it around mid-July once Term 3 goes back.

“Nothing is in place just yet but I figured if I can get at least 10 kids we’ll run with it.

“There’s no other sport around for kids at the moment.

“I know a lot of parents are anxious now with what their kids are going to do without soccer or footy.

“That was their thing and it was taken away from them. It mightn’t be soccer but it’ll keep them moving.

“That way they’re not just going to school, then coming home. They will still get that social interaction.”

At this stage it’d just be one afternoon, after school.

Ms Miller intends to run it from her business at 26 Old Warwick Rd, Applethorpe.

“There’s an open area at the front and a gym inside. I’ve got all the equipment.”

She’s done some fitness training with younger members of the Carlton United Football Club, but this will be her first bootcamp.

“I want to keep them active both mentally and physically,” Ms Miller said.

“Mental health is huge at the moment. When next year comes around and sport goes back it’s important they’re in a good head space.

“This will be a good way to create positive behaviour.”

To find out more and to register an interest contact Ms Miller via her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rawfitnessfood/