TRAIL OF TOURISM: Plan to revive 2020’s creative dreams

HOPE AHEAD: Karina Devine wants the project to be a sign of hope for Southern Downs artists after other creative events were cancelled in 2020.

IN a fightback, Southern Downs artists have decided it will take more than a global pandemic to put their talent out of the spotlight.

Warwick Art Gallery has announced the first Condamine Country Art and Craft Trail, to be held on October 17-18.

Calling itself the smaller sister and opening act to the Granite Belt Art and Craft Trail, held over the last two weekends of October, the project wants artists north of Dalveen to get involved in an interactive tourist map of studios, galleries and collectives.

The event announcement comes at a time of year where the region’s talent would usually be frenetic with Jumpers and Jazz preparation, Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said.

“I am really trying to wrap my head around the fact that this would normally our peak busy time and is not going to be happening,” Ms Devine said.

“ (CCART) is not going to make up for the loss but it is something we can all look forward to.”

With the gallery encouraging businesses to host artists in residence and open, Ms Devine also hoped combining the two trails could give tourism a much-needed lift.

“It’s a wonderful way to share a really great country experience within driving distance,” she said.

“And wouldn’t it be good for people to not just stay one night but three weeks?”

“There’s certainly enough to do in the Southern Downs for three weeks and it would be great to draw people here, not just for the art, but the beautiful countryside which inspires it, the terrific shopping and great cafes.”

Limited artist applications have begun for CCART and are available through www.ccarttrail.com and close June 20.