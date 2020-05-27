Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HOPE AHEAD: Karina Devine wants the project to be a sign of hope for Southern Downs artists after other creative events were cancelled in 2020.
HOPE AHEAD: Karina Devine wants the project to be a sign of hope for Southern Downs artists after other creative events were cancelled in 2020.
News

TRAIL OF TOURISM: Plan to revive 2020’s creative dreams

Tessa Flemming
,
27th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN a fightback, Southern Downs artists have decided it will take more than a global pandemic to put their talent out of the spotlight.

Warwick Art Gallery has announced the first Condamine Country Art and Craft Trail, to be held on October 17-18.

Calling itself the smaller sister and opening act to the Granite Belt Art and Craft Trail, held over the last two weekends of October, the project wants artists north of Dalveen to get involved in an interactive tourist map of studios, galleries and collectives.

The event announcement comes at a time of year where the region’s talent would usually be frenetic with Jumpers and Jazz preparation, Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said.

“I am really trying to wrap my head around the fact that this would normally our peak busy time and is not going to be happening,” Ms Devine said.

“ (CCART) is not going to make up for the loss but it is something we can all look forward to.”

With the gallery encouraging businesses to host artists in residence and open, Ms Devine also hoped combining the two trails could give tourism a much-needed lift.

“It’s a wonderful way to share a really great country experience within driving distance,” she said.

“And wouldn’t it be good for people to not just stay one night but three weeks?”

“There’s certainly enough to do in the Southern Downs for three weeks and it would be great to draw people here, not just for the art, but the beautiful countryside which inspires it, the terrific shopping and great cafes.”

Limited artist applications have begun for CCART and are available through www.ccarttrail.com and close June 20.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mindful practise offers ‘a world of difference’

        premium_icon Mindful practise offers ‘a world of difference’

        News Stanthorpe yoga enthusiast explains the many benefits of meditation in light of Sunday’s World Meditation Day.

        Fireys ‘overwhelmed’ by community support

        premium_icon Fireys ‘overwhelmed’ by community support

        News ‘It definitely makes us feel very honoured and valued within the community’.

        TRL makes final call on 2020 footy season

        premium_icon TRL makes final call on 2020 footy season

        News TRL president Rex Zeeman has delivered the verdict on the fate of footy this...

        Crap luck: Sewage plan bypassed for funding

        premium_icon Crap luck: Sewage plan bypassed for funding

        News Council had sought funding from the State Government to put together a detailed...