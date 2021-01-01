Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Tragic start to year as woman, 35, dies in Bundaberg crash

Crystal Jones
1st Jan 2021 6:30 AM | Updated: 7:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg's new year has started with tragedy after a 35-year-old woman died following a single vehicle crash in the state's region overnight.

Just before 9pm, the woman was travelling along Bucca Road, near Stevens, and crashed into a tree.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are continuing investigations into the circumstances of the crash.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100000179 within the online suspicious activity form.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOCKING OUTBURST: Man trashes home in violent rage

        Premium Content SHOCKING OUTBURST: Man trashes home in violent rage

        News The Stanthorpe man punched a wall hard enough to break his hand, with his 11yo stepson cowering in another room.

        Man flown to hospital after barbecue explosion

        Premium Content Man flown to hospital after barbecue explosion

        News The man suffered several facial burns after a barbecue exploded on a Southern Downs...

        ‘Divided’: Town split over controversial parkland

        Premium Content ‘Divided’: Town split over controversial parkland

        News Some residents believe a multimillion-dollar development could come at the cost of...

        Toddler airlifted to Brisbane after falling into fire

        Premium Content Toddler airlifted to Brisbane after falling into fire

        News A young boy has been rushed to Brisbane with serious injuries after falling into a...