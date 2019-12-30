Tragic moments of 2019

GONE TOO SOON: Sheree Clayton remembers her lost love Nick through the sunsets they loved to watch together each night.

From lost loved ones to businesses, land and homes, the Southern Downs was no stranger to tragedy this year.

With the worst drought in 100 years and unprecedented bushfire season, the way the community have responded have defined them.

These poignant moments have left a mark, bringing out the very best and the worst.

These are the tragedies that rocked the Southern Downs in 2019.

Sunsets help grieving family after shock death

In August, the community of Allora was rocked by the sudden death of father Nick Mullen.

Losing a short battle to cancer he was unaware of, the roofer and partner of Sheree Clayton was remembered through her heartwarming tribute.

The couple, often apart due to work reasons always called each other to watch the sunset each night, wherever they were.

Sheree, faced with her first sunset without Nick in seven years, made a call-out to Allora residents to share their best sunset photos.

The response was overwhelming.

Stanthorpe fires

In September, a dangerous and fast-moving fire threatened numerous properties and fires in Stanthorpe.

Already in the grip of drought, the Granite Belt lost several homes.

Close to one million litres of water was dropped across Ballandean, Stanthorpe and Applethorpe by assistance aircraft.

Tragic end to a love story after bulldozer accident

Sweethearts from Emu Vale Neil and Heather Carey never anticipated they'd been torn apart by Neil's sudden death in October.

The pair who met in 1973 said goodbye to each other on the morning of October 6, when Neil headed to his friends property to help him prepare the land.

But at 4pm, Heather began to get worried as he hadn't returned home.

Neil had been thrown from a bulldozer that had fallen from a steep drop, crashed into a tree, killing the 70 year-old instantly.

He left behind his wife, children, grandchildren and their dream home.

TRAGIC END: Neil Carey lost his life in a freak bullzdozing accident

If only she'd taken a test

Days after Kirsten Van Jaarsveld's mother passed away from bowel cancer she found several unused screen tests on the table at her house.

Carolyn Diprose didn't even know she was unwell in the beginning putting her drastic weight loss down to a new eating regimen.

But finally the illness took it's toll and Carolyn visited a doctor who revealed she had an aggressive form of the cancer.

Thirty-nine-nine days later, she passed.

School gutted by fire

In July, Warwick East State School was gutted by fire.

The blaze ruled non-suspicious, which began after lunch, saw children and staff evacuated.

All children were accounted for but the school lost the entirety of the East wing in the heritage listed school.

GUTTED: The admin building at Warwick East State School, the oldest in Queensland, was destroyed by fire.

Saying goodbye

Warwick also said goodbye to Bob Keogh, known for his significant contributions as a pilot, train driver and the force behind the Southern Downs Restorative rail project.

He was remembered for his contribution and heart for the community.

After a two-year battle with cancer, Mussels owner Fred Moncada passed away in September.

The 59 year-old was remembered for his generosity to employers and love of cake-making.

DEVASTATING: Mussels owner Fred Moncada lost a two-year battle with cancer.

Warwick also mourned the sudden death of prominent local businessman Don Haidley.

At the helm of Haidley's Panormaic Coaches Mr Haidley's business was responsible for transporting generations of Southern Downs children to school.

REMEMBERED FONDLY: Don Haidley was a local business legend, mourned widely by the community of Warwick.

Tributes flowed for the beloved modern icon who was also a member of the Thistle Pipe Band, and was just as dedicated to his community as he was to his business.