A 40-year-old man has drowned at Gardners Falls near Maleny.
News

Tragedy as man drowns at popular swimming hole

Maddie Manwaring
26th Jan 2021 9:59 PM
UPDATE 10PM:

A man has drowned at popular swimming hole Gardners Falls on Tuesday afternoon.

Sunshine Coast police district duty officer Scott Nolan said police divers found the man's body after 8pm.

"At 4.45pm emergency crews responded to a report of a male person who was swimming who was no longer seen in the watering hole," Senior Sergeant Nolan said.

"An immediate search by family members and emergency services failed to locate the male person.

"Unfortunately, just after 8pm police divers located the man deceased."

Sunshine Coast police district duty officer Scott Nolan said a man had drowned at Gardners Falls on Tuesday afternoon.
The man, 40, was believed to be from Brisbane and was visiting family on the Coast.

Sen-Sgt Nolan said family members who were on scene were "distraught."

"Words cant describe what they're going through at the moment," he said.

Sen-Sgt Nolan said police were continuing to investigate the drowning.

"I'd just implore the public that if they are going to undertake activities like jumping off rocks, that they make sure they are confident in their swimming.

"That's not to say he wasn't a strong swimmer."

Emergency crews responded to a drowning at Gardners Falls on Tuesday afternoon.
EARLIER:

Police divers, State Emergency Service volunteers and firefighters are working into the night after an incident at Gardners Falls near Maleny.

Emergency crews were called to the scene about 4.45pm Tuesday.

The Daily understands they are investigating a possible drowning but authorities are yet to give further information.

Authorities have cordoned off the walking track to Gardners Falls at Maleny as divers investigate a possible drowning. Picture: Maddie Manwaring
They have cordoned off the walking track between the carpark at the end of Obi Lane and the falls.

Officers are also turning away drivers coming down Obi Lane.

Authorities have cordoned off the walking track to Gardners Falls at Maleny as divers investigate a possible drowning. Picture: Maddie Manwaring
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews had been called to an immersion incident.

She said a rescue helicopter had been called to the area but it had returned to base without picking anyone up.

A rescue helicopter hovers over Gardners Falls at Maleny on Tuesday afternoon.
