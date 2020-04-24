Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Trafficker’s $18.5m deal with one buyer

by Cheryl Goodenough
24th Apr 2020 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man who ran a drug trafficking business that was "breathtaking" in scale should spend at least 18 years in jail, a court has heard.

Ngoc Tang Phan was paid $18.5 million for about 100kg of methamphetamine sold to a syndicate that was just one of his customers, says crown prosecutor David Finch.

Ngoc Tang Phan. Photo Supplied
Ngoc Tang Phan. Photo Supplied

He also sold heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Phan, 38, spoke in code when discussing his deals and used gestures, pointing to different parts of his face to indicate various types of drugs, to avoid being caught.

He also packaged the drugs distinctively and used runners to conduct the day-to- day operations of the business.

Mr Finch said Phan's drug business was very sophisticated and its scale "breaktaking".

Phan pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday to trafficking between April 2013 and June 2016.

He will be sentenced on a date yet to be decided.

Originally published as Trafficker's $18.5m deal with one buyer

brisbane supreme court drug offences drug trafficking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major Granite Belt wind farm project stalls

        premium_icon Major Granite Belt wind farm project stalls

        Business A Southern Downs wind farm proposed by a Chinese-owned company has gone quiet while a separate project is promising big things for the region.

        Region’s helping hand uses pandemic time to recover

        premium_icon Region’s helping hand uses pandemic time to recover

        News Stanthorpe’s guardian angel has said he will be back to support our regions...

        Virus tests ramp up to include anyone with symptoms

        Virus tests ramp up to include anyone with symptoms

        News Health Minister, Attorney-General provide update on new COVID-19 cases

        Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        premium_icon Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        Property Queensland’s new rental laws to deal with COVID-19 impacts explained