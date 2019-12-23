Drunk dad on way to daycare one of charges at holiday start

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Police are urging drivers to remember the fatal five after hike in traffic charges.

POLICE have urged drivers to be extra cautious when travelling this Christmas after a worrying spike in traffic offences.

Wallangarra Sergeant Alan Baker said he had seen a huge rise in traffic infringements this month. Writing up 31 notices already, Sgt Baker didn't know what led to the increase.

"I couldn't theorise as to why, maybe because I'm focusing more on traffic and the highway over the holidays."

While Sgt Baker said the majority of traffic charges were due to speeding, one case of a drunk and speeding dad was particularly shocking.

On December 12, a 34-year-old Stanthorpe man was caught speeding and over the limit while driving along the New England Highway on his way to pick up his children from day care.

"It's obviously very disappointing that an otherwise responsible adult would do something like that," Sgt Baker said. "If in doubt, don't do it."

The message comes as the Queensland Police Service launches its holiday road safety campaign, Operation Romeo Sleigh.

Officers will focus on the Fatal Five - speeding, drink and drug driving, fatigue, seatbelt use and driver distraction.

Sgt Baker said motorists should use the resources available.

"There's going to be a heavy volume of traffic over the holiday and people will be in a rush to get to their destination but stop, revive, survive. Don't rush," he said.

"(Road fatalities) are tragic at the best of times. Just think about what you're doing, be patient and do not, do not, use you mobile phone."