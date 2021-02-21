Menu
Traffic chaos as mystery outage hits tens of thousands

by Nilsson Jones
21st Feb 2021 6:40 PM
Several major intersections have been hit. (File picture)
Traffic lights at key Brisbane intersections were without power as 13,000 properties were blacked out across the city's northside.

Energex confirmed that about 4.30pm on Sunday more than 13,000 properties were without power.

Earlier in the afternoon that figure was more than 20,000.

Some of the worst-affected suburbs included Hamilton (3535), Ascot (3317) and Clayfield (2885).

Police confirmed that traffic lights at several key intersections have been affected by the blackout.

"We have teams currently monitoring those areas affected by the blackout and we will assign resources to the intersections which require the greatest assistance," a spokeswoman said.

"We are particularly concerned with busy intersections along Kingsford Smith Drive and Sandgate Rd have been affected."

As of 5.45pm, a little more than 1800 properties were affected, almost all in Clayfield.

A spokesman for Energex said earlier that while crews were unaware of the cause for the outage, investigations were under way.

Originally published as Traffic chaos as mystery outage hits tens of thousands

