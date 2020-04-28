Trad’s nemesis returns to finish the job

TREASURER Jackie Trad will face off against her former adversary Amy MacMahon in October's state election, after the Greens candidate almost unseated her three years ago.

Labor's second most powerful politician was saved from defeat in 2017 by an LNP decision to allocate preferences to her over the Greens in her South Brisbane electorate - a decision that caused a split within the conservatives.

But this time, the LNP has decided to put the Greens before Ms Trad, in what will be a major boost to Ms MacMahon's chances to unseat the Deputy Premier.

The Greens will today name the social worker among seven candidates in inner-city seats as they announce their first state election policy will be the establishment of a public pharmaceutical company to help develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Member for Maiwar Michael Berkman, who became the Greens' first elected state MP at the last election, said the party believed it had a chance to win up to seven seats after seeing an increased vote at the recent Brisbane council elections.

The Greens will contest all 93 state seats.

In a sign of how the party will run its South Brisbane campaign, Ms MacMahon attacked Ms Trad's decisions as Treasurer and accused the party of being beholden to corporate Australia.

"We should be investing billions of dollars in schools, hospitals and crucial public infrastructure, creating thousands of secure jobs, but instead the Treasurer chose to freeze royalties for mining corporations, forgoing billions of dollars in revenue that instead went into the pockets of some of Labor's biggest donors," she said in a statement.

Ms Trad has insisted she will fight for South Brisbane, despite suggestions she could look to move to a safer seat.

Kirsten Lovejoy will return to contest McConnel, held by Education Minister Grace Grace, and Katinka Winston-Allom will go up against Innovation, Tourism and Cross River Rail Minister Kate Jones in Cooper.

Patsy O'Brien will attempt to unseat Transport Minister Mark Bailey in Miller, and Victor Huml will contest Greenslopes, held by Labor's Joe Kelly.

John Meyer will go up against veteran LNP MP Tim Nicholls in Clayfield, and Lawson McCane will contest Moggill, held by the LNP's Dr Christian Rowan.

Voters will head to the polls on October 31.

