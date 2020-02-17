Tradie’s brave attempts to stop carjacking backfire

A TOWNSVILLE tradie's attempts to stop a group of juveniles in a suspected stolen car have backfired after he was charged by police with dangerous driving.

The man, who does not wish to be named, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle for allegedly ramming the $50,000 car when a juvenile allegedly tried to carjack him at knifepoint.

The car full of teenagers was allegedly first sighted driving on Ross River Rd, heading towards the city about 8pm on Sunday night.

One of the juveniles allegedly starting throwing bottles at the man's car then got out holding a knife and attempted to carjack him.

The man's 15-year-old daughter was in the car at the time.

He allegedly rammed the car twice before the juveniles got out of the car and stole another.

A 14-year-old girl was left behind at the scene when three other juveniles allegedly fled in another stolen car.

The second stolen car, an orange Holden Commodore, was found this morning with one person taken into custody.

Child Protection Investigation Unit officer-in-charge Dave Miles said the teenage girl has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and will face court today.

He said three other suspects, aged between 12 and 16 years old, were still on the run.

Police are still investigating.