Tradie quits job after huge lotto win

The Queensland tradie quit as soon as he discovered his win. Picture: Supplied

The Queensland tradie quit as soon as he discovered his win. Picture: Supplied

An Aussie tradie who discovered he had hit the jackpot went straight to work to do one thing today - quit.

The unidentified man, from Chermside in Queensland, held one of five division one winning entries across Australia in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3977.

The numbers were drawn on Wednesday night, but the man didn't learn he was one of the lucky winners until he was on his way to work today.

Each winner will take home a staggering $800,000.

After checking his ticket at a newsagent and confirming the happy news with lottery officials today, he said he planned to hand in a resignation letter immediately.

"I can't believe it. I was on my way to work and stopped to check my lottery ticket and now I've won $800,000," he said.

"I'll be going to work to do one thing and one thing only, quit. This is so surreal. I really can't believe it.

"I've won a lot of small prizes over the years but nothing like this. I've always thought one day I would win the lottery and today is my day. My mind is reeling, I really can't think."

The worker, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning entry at Nextra Express Chermside, Shop 1192, Westfield Shoppingtown, Chermside.

The winner already has big plans for the cash. Picture: Supplied

The tradie already has big plans when it comes to how he'll spend the cash.

"I'm in desperate need of a holiday," he said. "And I'll have plenty of spare time to slow down as soon as I quit my job. I'm just going to sit back and relax.

"I want to buy house and just go fishing. I think golf will be my new hobby."

Nextra Express Chermside manager Shannon Hickey said it was great news for her customer.

"Congratulations to him," she said.

"We've been celebrating in store by sharing the exciting news with all our customers who are so happy for our latest winner.

"Over the years across our three stores we have sold countless division one winning entries.

"It's fantastic for the community and our customers."

In 2019, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto and Saturday Gold Lotto created 203 millionaires across Australia.

The winning numbers in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3977 on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 were 35, 19, 8, 9, 23 and 31 while the supplementary numbers were 6 and 40.

Across Australia, there were five division one winning entries in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3977 - three from Queensland and one each from Victoria and New South Wales.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 146 so far this year, including 44 won by Golden Casket customers.

Originally published as Tradie quits job after huge lotto win