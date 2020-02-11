Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A local tradie has been hit with a $20,000 after failing to lodge income tax returns over eight years.
A local tradie has been hit with a $20,000 after failing to lodge income tax returns over eight years.
News

Tradie owing nearly $200,000 in tax slapped with hefty fine

by TESS IKONOMOU
11th Feb 2020 7:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A tradie owing the Australian Taxation Office nearly $200,000 has been slapped with a fine worth more than $20,000 after failing to lodge income tax returns over eight years.

Homestead resident Aaron Vincent Isabeth, 46, pleaded guilty to 35 charges of failing to furnish an approved form to the commissioner in Townsville Magistrates Court.

ATO prosecutor Renee Spicer told the court Isabeth had a current ATO debt of $181,538 and had failed to lodge a tax return for the financial years of 2009 to 2015, and 2017.

A final notice was sent to Isabeth warning him to lodge a return by May 10, 2018.

The ATO then sent a prosecution warning letter to the man in October that same year. The court heard Isabeth had lodged a tax return in December 2019.

Defence barrister Alex Raeburn said his client experienced severe financial stress after one of his uninsured properties containing the necessary records burnt down in 2013.

More Stories

Show More
fine income tax tax tax bill tradie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RSL offers a rockin full day

        premium_icon RSL offers a rockin full day

        News No need to worry if you don’t have the moves because Stanthorpe RSL has your back

        Forgotten victims: Fire and drought lay waste to bats

        premium_icon Forgotten victims: Fire and drought lay waste to bats

        News Countless animals have been killed and their homes decimated by fires and drought.

        ‘Don’t forget us’: Election on the mind ahead of meeting

        premium_icon ‘Don’t forget us’: Election on the mind ahead of meeting

        News “Now we’ve had time to see the true workings of this council I think the questions...

        Strap yourself in for a bucking great time

        premium_icon Strap yourself in for a bucking great time

        News The rodeo’s main event will be the feature bull ride, with $1000 worth of prize...