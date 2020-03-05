TP HYSTERIA: Stanthorpe shelves stripped of product

The shelves at Woolworths in Stanthorpe were nearly stripped bare.

The shelves at Woolworths in Stanthorpe were nearly stripped bare.

NOT even Stanthorpe has been spared from Coronavirus hysteria with residents stripping shelves of toilet paper.

People were seen strolling down Maryland St with arm fulls of TP yesterday afternoon, while stock at Woolworths, Aldi and IGA was bought up in no time.

Stanthorpe's Jane Joy, down to her last roll, went to Woolworths only to find none left.

"We have two kids," she said.

"There were people after me too who were very disappointed.

"There's plenty people who don't understand what Coronavirus is, or that it's not a necessity to hide behind a million rolls.

"Panic buying will eventually end up seeing all the stock gone in a small town.

"In Woolworths, every single shopping trolley was filled with toilet paper.

"I bet, soon, tin food and such things is going to be gone like there's no tomorrow too," Ms Joy said.

The panic buying has led Woolworths to implement a limit on how much loo paper any one person can purchase.

"Woolworths has moved to apply a quantity limit on toilet paper packs to ensure more customers have access to the products," a company spokesperson said.

"The purchase limit of four packs per transaction applies in-store and online, and will help shore up stock as suppliers ramp up local production in response to higher than usual demand."

Stanthorpe's Aldi was just about bought out of toilet paper.

Hundreds of other people have taken to social media pages in Stanthorpe to share their own experiences, as well as photos of empty shelves across the town.

"Our teams are continuing to work hard on restocking stores with extra deliveries of long-life food and household staples from our distribution centres," the Woolworths spokesperson said.

The Border Post has also sought comment from IGA.

Yesterday, a 26-year-old man from Logan, was the 11th person in Queensland to test positive to the coronavirus.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and is feeling unwell to see a doctor immediately.

Symptoms

Symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia. Some people will recover easily, and others may get very sick very quickly. People with coronavirus may experience:

1. Fever

2. Flu-like symptoms such as coughing, sore throat and fatigue

3. Shortness of breath