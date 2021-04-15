Toyota’s road-going rally weapon reviewed

The new GR Yaris Rallye stands with some of the most sensational affordable performance cars ever built.

There's little mystery to Toyota's new GR Yaris "Rallye".

It delivers exactly what the name promises - a rally-bred hot hatch.

The Rallye is "almost the closest you can get to the Yaris World Rally Car without joining our World Rally team", says Sean Hanley, Toyota's vice president of sales and marketing.

The Rallye takes Toyota’s GR Yaris to a new level.

If the regular GR Yaris is like Subaru's WRX, then the Rallye is the more focused WRX STI.

It takes the turbocharged, four-wheel-drive GR Yaris hot hatch to a new level, thanks to the addition of track-tuned suspension, front and rear limited-slip differentials, improved front brake cooling and lightweight wheels shod with the sort of Michelin tyres usually found on a Porsche or Ferrari.

The standard car (left) misses out on the Rallye’s lighter wheels, red brakes and badge.

You get the same swollen arches and carbon fibre roof as the regular GR Yaris, bodywork ensuring it will never be mistaken for runabouts preferred by retirees.

Trainspotters can pick the special Yaris by the slightly different wheels, red brake calipers and pearl white paint that stands apart from the regular model's red, black or plain white duco.

Cabin flair isn’t a strong point for the Rallye, which is rather basic.

On the inside, sports seats and a compact steering wheel are joined by a numbered build plaque, which is odd as this isn't a limited-edition car. It has the same 7-inch touchscreen with satnav, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an eight-speaker JBL stereo as the standard car.

The Rallye costs about $60,000 drive-away, roughly $5000 more than the standard GR Yaris according to today's pricing, or an eye-popping $20,000 more than its introductory offer last year.

Toyota is pitching the Yaris Rallye at trackday enthusiasts.

Toyota says the first 200 Yaris Rallyes sold for $56,200 drive-away, with subsequent models priced from $54,500 plus on-road costs. Red-hot demand means you're unlikely to get hold of one this year.

Power from the three-cylinder motor remains the same - you get 200kW and 370Nm from a heavily turbocharged 1.6-litre unit. Charmingly effervescent in everyday driving, it's always ready to deliver punchy bursts of speed. The exhaust doesn't pop or crackle, but can serve up turbo sound effects from time to time.

A three-cylinder turbo engine gives the Yaris loads of punch.

It feels strong on track, helped by close-ratio gearing in its six-speed manual transmission.

Sharp steering and enormous brakes allow you to attack corners with poise few cars can match.

Toyota claims it reaches 100km/h in 5.2 seconds, though independent tests suggest it is even quicker.

Stiff suspension makes the Yaris a little uncomfortable on the road.

The Yaris' sub-1300 kilogram weight contributes to the cause, undercutting the equivalent Subaru by more than 200 kilos. A sophisticated all-wheel-drive system with a driver-selectable torque split is key to the Yaris experience.

You can choose from an even 50-50 split in "track", 70 per cent rear-biased torque in "sport" or 60 per cent front-focused in "normal". Torsen locking differentials in the Rallye transform its behaviour in slippery conditions, making the Yaris more controllable, agile and effective when pushed.

Clever diffs make the Rallye a ball of laughs on slippery ground.

We tested it in controlled conditions and came away impressed by its far superior poise and precision.

The most effective change in everyday driving is a switch from Dunlop to Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber. In our opinion, the French hoops are the best all-round performance tyres on sale and well worth the $100-per-corner retail premium.

Firmer suspension with superior body control also helps, but you might find its firmer ride taxing on the school run or urban commute.

The Rallye is unlikely to be a common sight on the road.

Unlike most rivals, the Yaris does not have multi-mode suspension with a comfort setting for rough roads or everyday driving.

It also has a high seating position and more road noise than you might expect from a premium-priced vehicle.

Practicality is not a strong point for the Yaris - it only has two doors, a tiny back seat and limited boot space.

It is a thrilling machine with a singular focus. It's right there in the name.

Toyota’s original GR Yaris – priced from less than $40,000 – was a bargain.

Verdict:

4 stars

The Yaris Rallye is sensational to drive - more focused and exclusive than Toyota's groundbreaking hot hatch. But it costs $20,000 more than the original, making it hard to justify.

Toyota GR Yaris Rallye

Price: About $60,000 drive-away

Engine: 1.6-litre 3-cyl turbo, 200kW/370Nm

Warranty/Service: 5-year/unlimited km, $1560 for 3 years

Safety: Not rated, 6 airbags, auto emergency braking, active cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assistance

Thirst: 7.6L/100km

Cargo: 141 litres

Spare: Repair kit

