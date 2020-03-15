Aussie with virus flew to NZ before recieving test results

A who was tested for COVID-19 got on a plane to NZ before finding out he was positive but Queensland Health has refused to confirm details.

A TOWNSVILLE dance schoolteacher who was tested for coronavirus in the city on Thursday is no longer in the country, after getting on a plane to New Zealand before finding out he was positive.

But Queensland Health has refused to confirm details of the case, omitting the man from their list of COVID-19 cases in the state, which has jumped by 11 to a total of 46.

It is therefore unknown which airline Mr Reynaud flew with, whether authorities were aware of his positive test before more than 22,000 people gathered at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Friday night, whether New Zealand health authorities have been made aware and if contact tracing is being undertaken.

The Bulletin has confirmed Andre Reynaud, production manager at Townsville's Ann Roberts School of Dance, went to get himself tested for COVID-19 on Thursday in Townsville after returning from a trip to France.

He did not have symptoms, according to his daughter, but decided to get himself tested for safety.

The Bulletin understands Mr Reynaud was tested at a local GP not the Townsville University Hospital.

Mr Reynaud had a prior engagement in New Zealand and boarded a plane from Townsville on Friday, before tests results came back confirming he had contracted the virus.

Mr Reynaud is not listed as one of New Zealand's six confirmed COVID-19 cases on the country's health website.

He is now in self-isolation, as are four people from the dance school he came into contact with in the short time he was in Townsville.

He did not have any contact with students at the school during this time.

Queensland Health, in a press release on Saturday, listed details of 11 new COVID-19 cases, all are in the Brisbane, West Moreton, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast regions except for a 48-year-old woman in the Wide Bay region, which takes in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

Townsville was not listed despite the Ann Roberts School of Dance, on their Facebook page, alerting the public on Saturday afternoon to Mr Reynaud's positive test themselves.

Queensland Health, which is managing all communication about the virus through their central office instead of allowing respective Hospital and Health Services to do their own local messaging, refused to say why Mr Reynaud's case was left off, if he had indeed left the country, and only said more information would be made available on Sunday.