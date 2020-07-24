Qld man becomes an instant millionaire

A Townsville man has become an instant millionaire after winning Wednesday's Gold Lotto.

The lucky winner, who wants to stay anonymous, brought his division one lottery ticket at NewsExtra Centro on Nathan St, Aitkenvale, and was the only division one winner across Australia.

The man had his win confirmed this afternoon by officials from the Lott, and said he struggled to believe the incredible news.

"I just realised the news was true today," he said.

"I checked my ticket over and over again, and I still didn't believe it.

"A lot of things are running through my mind right now. I am so excited.

"I only just started buying lottery tickets a few weeks ago.

"I cannot believe this has happened to me. It's amazing."

When asked how he imagined life as a millionaire, the winner said he still couldn't contemplate it.

"Oh gosh, I have no idea," he said. "First of all, I will help my family."

"Then the rest I don't know. I will have to really think about it.

"I've never imagined being a millionaire."

The winning numbers were 40, 1, 7, 8, 4 and 39 while the supplementary numbers were 17 and 44.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 215 so far this year, including 61 won by Golden Casket customers.

Between 1 January and 31 December 2019, there were 108 division one winning Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won $106 million.

Originally published as Townsville man becomes an instant millionaire