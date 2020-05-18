Tourist parks prepare for return to normality

TOURIST parks are hoping the relaxed COVID-19 restrictions will see their businesses return to normality.

As people start to dream of that interstate holiday, operators like Sommerville Valley Tourist Park's Raymond Van Soest say the bookings are slowly starting to come back.

"What I've noticed is that people are really keen to travel again," Mr Van Soest said.

"Of course the restrictions will all be in place before we receive our guests.

"But hopefully being winter time it'll pick up again," Mr Van Soest said.

The tourist park, positioned on the banks of Storm King Dam, will begin taking people in from June 13.

"As soon as we announced the cabins would be reopened next month we started to get bookings.

"Not so much for the camping but the units, bed and breakfast and the chalet are going well.

"It's mainly families who can stay in one of our units together at the same time.

"What we're really hopeful of is while there's no international travel and borders closed is people will want to get out of their places and travel around their own country."

The beautiful surrounds of the Sommerville Valley Tourist Park.

Given the location of their tourist park at Storm King Dam, the drought and dwindling water supply, getting people to their accommodation hasn't been an easy sell.

But, Mr Van Soest remains upbeat about the future.

"You've got to keep looking forwards and not backwards. I'm looking forward to better times and being positive about it all," he said.

For Jamaine Thornburn, just to have the phones going again has been a welcome change.

Jamaine, along with husband Kim, operate Glen Aplin's Country Style Caravan Park.

"We have people booking in now for June 12. We've had quite a few calls," Ms Thornburn said.

"We've got four or five caravans coming in on the 12th.

"We're just happy and excited.

"It has been a horrible time in the area for everyone. From the drought, to fires, to smoke, to the Gap closing to now the virus … you can't throw much more at us.

"But to hear the phone ringing and even better, getting emails for bookings, it's wonderful," she said.