Tourism ‘top priority’ once restrictions ease

ATTRACTING as many visitors as possible is the priority for our region once the COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker said that’s what Tuesday night’s executive meeting via Zoom discussed.

“We are in a prime spot here and only a short drive from Brisbane,” Mr Parker said.

“We have wineries, national parks and so many attractions to offer.

“People are going to want to be travelling and getting out of their homes and we want to push our region to be that destination for them.”

Mr Parker said when restrictions do begin to lift, it would be a ‘wise move’ for the government to open up our region prior to the metropolitan areas.

“That’s my personal opinion – we have no cases out here and the regional areas would definitely be a good starting point,” he said.

He said while the COVID-19 measures have been devastating to our tourism industry, it seems to be effective in slowing the curve of coronavirus.

“There is no doubt these impacts aren’t going to be felt for a very long time,” he said.

“This will take our businesses a long time to recover if they recover at all.

“These measures are very extreme, but they have been effective.

“We have no cases out here and I think that is a great achievement.”

Southern Downs MP James Lister agreed, saying if the drastic measures were not taken, the outcome would have been a lot different.

“I thank God that we have been so successful in containing coronavirus,” Mr Lister said.

“If we had done nothing, by now probably thousands of Queenslanders would have died, but as it stands only six Queenslanders have passed away due to coronavirus.

“Our successful response has however come at a huge economic and social cost, and many workers and small business owners have suffered crippling financial consequences.

“As soon as the health authorities advise it is possible, I want to see restrictions begin to be lifted.

“Rest assured that I will continue to fearlessly represent our communities, and whenever the state government’s actions unnecessarily disadvantage us.”