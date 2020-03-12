Australia to consider Europe travel ban after Trump lockdown

AUSTRALIA is actively considering an all Europe travel ban, following in the footsteps of the US.

It would be the most drastic measure taken by Australia in the coronavirus crisis to date.

The National Security Committee, headed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, has referred the idea of a European travel ban to the nation's chief medical officers.

It follows President Donald Trump announcing the United States would implement a 30-day travel ban with Europe.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says Australia will consider a European travel ban. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

If like previous travel bans, it would include a stop on all non-Australian residents from entering Australia from Europe.

Any Australians returning would have to undergo a two-week self isolation period on return to the country.

Health Minister Greg Hunt made the announcement this afternoon, saying the referral was made out of an abundance of caution following the US's move.

"On every day their they're focusing on all of the developments around the world," he said.

"I'm not in any way pre-empting the decision.

"Sometimes they have said something is not necessary, sometimes they have said something is necessary."

Mr Hunt said there had been no advice to date to shut down mass gatherings in Australia.

A decision is expected to be made in the coming days with regards to the travel ban.

The chief medical officers have previously advised against wide spread travel bans, stating earlier this month that "border measures can no longer prevent importation of COVID-19".