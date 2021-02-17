Torturer found guilty of beating, urinating on teen

Michael James Sculac (right) has been found guilty of torture.

A jury has found a 50-year-old man guilty of torturing a teenager across three days at a Noosaville bush camp.

Michael James Sculac, from Tewantin, sat in the dock on Wednesday afternoon as he heard a jury of six men and six women deliver a guilty verdict to one count of torture.

"There's zero forensic evidence and there's just so many things that don't add up," Sculac said after hearing the verdict.

Sculac had pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday before crown prosecutor Christopher Cook told Maroochydore District Court that Jonah Betts, then 19, was held at the camp between March 6 and March 10, 2019.

Photos of Mr Betts's injuries were tendered to the court including a shoe-print mark on his thigh where he was stood on.

He appeared by video on Monday, telling the court that he was led around the camp by a dog collar and that Sculac tied him to a chair and urinated on him.

Mr Betts escaped and was found with cuts and bruises on Walter Hay Dr in the early hours of March 10.

Noosa Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Constable Mal Teissl enlisted the help of water police later that day to get to the bush camp, 1km from Noosa Civic, where he arrested Sculac and two co-accused.

The court on Wednesday heard the only adult co-accused was due to be sentenced alongside Sculac on Wednesday afternoon.