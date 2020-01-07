Top tourism highlights of 2019

HIGHLIGHTS: Action from the Polocrosse World Cup that attracted over 50,000 spectators to the region.

DESPITE a devastating year that saw bushfires and the prolonged effects of drought our region’s tourism operators persisted.

In a year full of challenges for the Southern Downs tourism industry let’s highlight the good that came from 2019.

Here are the top tourism highlights for the year:

SDRC partnered with the community to provide significant funding totalling more than $120,000 for five major events including Polocrosse World Cup, Snowflakes in Stanthorpe, Jumpers and Jazz in July, Historic Leyburn Sprints and Warwick Rodeo and Gold Cup Campdraft.

SDRC worked closely with the Polocrosse World Cup to deliver an international event that attracted more than 50,000 spectators to the region.

For the first time, SDRC became a major local government partner of Regional Flavours – Australia’s largest free food and wine event – which promoted our region alongside 14 of our local businesses to 80,000 attendees.

SDRC delivered a number of workshops to our tourism businesses across the year including the Tourism Marketing in Natural Disasters workshops in November in Stanthorpe and Warwick. This workshop helped equip businesses with strategies on how to market their business and manage their reputation through natural disasters.

SDRC continued to promote the Southern Downs and Granite Belt through robust marketing campaigns, an enhanced digital presence and production of a new Visitor Guide. Across all of our social media channels, Council’s tourism brand now has a following of nearly 19,000 people.

In early 2019 we again saw unprecedented interest in sunflowers with thousands of visitors flocking to blooming fields across the Southern Downs

SDRC provided $50,000 in funding to Granite Belt Wine and Tourism to undertake marketing activities to promote the Granite Belt

SDRC provided $50,000 in funding to Southern Downs Steam Railway to purchase a diesel locomotive to enhance the operation of this important tourism attraction.