Lifestyle

Top tips to care for your pet

28th Feb 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:09 PM

OWNING a dog is a big responsibility not to be taken lightly.

There are many things to consider if you're on the lookout for a new pet to make sure you are capable of providing them a loving and caring home.

Responsible pet ownership means understanding what your pet needs and also being aware of what your ­responsibilities are to the community.

RSPCA Adopt-A-Pet have provided simple tips to care of your new best friend.

Step one - Know what your dog needs. Learn about your pet's specific physical and behavioural needs to help keep them happy and healthy.

Step two - Get covered for unexpected vet bills. RSPCA Pet Insurance may be able to assist with the cost of the very best veterinary treatment when you need it most.

Step three - Ongoing health care. Make sure you have a regular worming plan in place.

 

RSPCA tips for pet care

  • Provide appropriate and comfortable housing and shelter.
  • Provide appropriate nutrition and access to clean drinking water.
  • Exercise your pet regularly, according to their needs.
  • Provide environmental enrichment to prevent boredom.
  • Train your pet using kindness and reward-based training involving positive reinforcement.
  • Provide socialisation, as appropriate for your type of pet.
  • Take your pet to a vet whenever health or behaviour problems arise and ensure preventive health care is provided.
  • If required, groom your pet on a regular basis.
  • Ensure cats and dogs are microchipped and talk to your vet about desexing.
  • Find suitable boarding or pet-sitting facilities for your pet while on holidays.
  • Check pet registration requirements for your area.

