Top hikes on the Southern Downs

GET HIKING: Mount Cordeaux, part of the Bare Rock track at Cunninghams Gap.

RESTRICTIONS on recreational travel and national parks have eased and stir-crazy Queenslanders are hitting the road to go out on a hike.

Well within the travel restrictions for Brisbanites and locals alike, the Southern Downs boasts a great selection of hiking trails through its national parks.

Strap on your boots and check out our pick for the region's best hiking spots.

Cunninghams Gap

Therearea range of different hiking tracks at the Main Range National Park via the Cunninghams Gap only 40 minutes from Warwick.

Bare Rock, Main Range National Park

At the car park at the top of the Gap there are toilets and a map of hikes in the area.

The simplest hike is the 1.6 km Rainforest circuit, which goes to the Fassifern Valley Lookout.

The Mount Mitchell walk is 10km return and climbs all the way to the peak with 360 degree views of the area.

The Bare Rock Track walk is 12.5km and is said to have the best view, with most people stopping to enjoy their lunch at Bare Rock.

Girraween National Park

Girraween National Park, is located 40km south of Stanthorpe and there are five trails you can enjoy there.

Girraween National Park is a must do hike in the Southern Downs.

For a gentle stroll, select the 1.6km Granite Belt arch.

You can stop for a photo at the natural arch stoneway.

The Pyramid trail will challenge you.

Passing eucalypt forests and grassy flats, the walk culminates in a steep climb up exposed rock face.

Take some time at the top to take in views of Balancing Rock and the Second Pyramid.

There's also the 5.2km Castle Rock and Junction trails, which take in the picturesque beauty of the park.

For an all day hike, take in the stunning views of the Sphinx and Turtle Rock.

Araucaria Falls

Take in the beauty of Araucaria Falls in the Goomburra section of Main Range National Park.

The journey to the falls will take 3.6km.

Queen Mary Falls

Queen Mary Falls offers two walking tracks.

You can take the easy 20 minute Cliff Circuit (400m return trip), which takes you to a viewing platform to watch the falls tumbling down cliff.

Or, you can take the 2km return Queen Mary Falls Circuit, a 40 minute walk that takes you from the lookouts at the top to the base of the waterfall and back.

To ensure you are up to date with requirements for entering these sites due to COVID-19, visit: https://parks.des.qld.gov.au/.