TOP FIVE: Big hitting teens shine at state championships

Sparks player Toby Weston walks off after being caught by Flares player Callum Galvin at the Queensland under 16 boys cricket championships, Caloundra Cricket Club. Picture: Tom Threadingham

Big hitting teens have continued to shine at the crease as Twenty20 action took centre stage at the Queensland under 16 cricket boys championships.

After a big opening day of one-dayers at Caloundra Cricket Club, the state's finest junior cricketers took to the field for two exciting T20 battles.

With just 20 overs at their disposal, the teenagers were quick to bowl fast and hit big.

Sparks openers Toby Weston and Coast product Ashton Muir were among the most exciting with the bat as they took on Flares.

Weston belted four boundaries and one six as he charged to a top score of 42 from 49 balls.

Sparks coach Kieran Daymon was pleased with Weston's efforts, especially coming off the back of a duck on the opening day of the competition.

"It was good to see him getting the runs today and he looked nice and solid up top which was really nice," Daymon said.

"He took on one of the bowlers who did quite well in the (Lord's Taverners U16 Premier youth) season and hit one over his head for six so it was good to see.

"They're pretty big boundaries out here so to hit a six you've really got to pick your moments."

Teammate Muir hit 29 from 21 balls, slogging three boundaries in the process.

It came off the back of an epic effort on Monday in which he hit two boundaries and three sixes.

Sparks player Ashton Muir at the Queensland under 16 boys cricket championships, Caloundra Cricket Club. Picture: Tom Threadingham

"He did very well and looked very comfortable out here so really happy with how he's going," Daymon said.

"Toby and Ashton did really well, I think they had close to a 50 run partnership to open up the day which was a lot better than yesterday being 2-0."

In response, Flares talent Hugh Weibgen bounced back from a duck on the opening day to nail three boundaries on his journey to 21 off 22 balls.

It was tough going in the second T20 of the day between Flash and Embers but two teens stamped their mark at the crease.

He didn't have the highest score for his team but Embers talent Tom Campbell didn't hold back, smashing one boundary and one big six to reach a total of 14.

Lucas Sefont, Tom Campbell and Ashton Gumm playing for the Embers at the Queensland under 16 boys cricket championships, Caloundra Cricket Club. Picture: Harrison Cooper

It continued a strong showing from Campbell, who hit seven boundaries in Monday's one-dayer.

Meanwhile, although Flash suffered a rough start in their chase, sitting at 4/10 after only six overs, Christian Payne asserted his dominance by belting 33 to lift his team.

He hit two boundaries and six from 33 balls.

Flash player Christian Payne at the Queensland under 16 boys cricket championships, Caloundra Cricket Club. Picture: Harrison Cooper

"Payne had a cracking day both with bat and ball and he was excellent," Flash coach Adrian Bidgood said.

"The way he batted showed a little bit of maturity.

"Our top order failed today so Payne did a great a job coming in the middle and consolidated it for us.

"Payne is a biggish boy so he can find the fence pretty easily."

He hit two boundaries on Monday.

While he only managed two runs on Tuesday, Flares batter Jack Sonter is also among the competition's big hitters after a stellar knock of seven boundaries and one six on the opening day of play.