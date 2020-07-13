Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Top doc: Stop being so frigging selfish

by Elise Williams
13th Jul 2020 4:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE Australian Medical Association Queensland president has warned that if Queenslanders do not follow social distancing rules, the Sunshine State could end up in a similar position to Victoria.

Dr Chris Perry said following rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was critical as Victoria's shocking second wave "could happen anywhere".

Nightclub revellers slammed for playing 'Russian roulette'

90-minute delays: Drivers stuck in traffic hell

"It seems the bigger dose of the virus you are exposed to initially, the more likely you are to die," Dr Perry said.

"So at a nightclub, if you're snogging away with someone with the virus … you have a better chance of dying than when someone sneezes in your path when you walk down the street."

 

AMAQ President Dr Chris Perry. (Picture, John Gass)
AMAQ President Dr Chris Perry. (Picture, John Gass)

 

Dr Perry, who took over as AMA Queensland president in the middle of the pandemic, said Newmarch House nursing home in western Sydney was a good example of how crucial social distancing was. Of the 102 residents at the nursing home, 37 contracted the virus, and 20 of those residents died.

Dr Perry said the numbers illustrated how high the mortality rate could be, with more than 50 per cent of those who contracted it in the nursing home dying from the virus.

"It is a slow, painful, lonely death isolated away from everybody," he said.

"It's a serious, serious illness. To say it's just the flu is so very, very ­stupid … People need to get their heads out of the sand and stop being so frigging selfish and ­realise this is a serious, serious illness and they should keep up social distancing."

 

Originally published as Top doc: Stop being so frigging selfish

More Stories

Show More
australian medical association of queensland coronavirus health warning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: The events back this weekend

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: The events back this weekend

        News Christmas in July dinners, book sales among those events in action for the Southern Downs.

        Cellar door renovations key to boosting tourism

        premium_icon Cellar door renovations key to boosting tourism

        News It’s been a difficult 12 months for some but Tobin Wines is making some changes...

        Netballers eye-off fast-paced rep season

        premium_icon Netballers eye-off fast-paced rep season

        Sport Stanthorpe players will have their first taste of competition following a decision...

        Ballandean snags chance for major SDRC works funding

        premium_icon Ballandean snags chance for major SDRC works funding

        News Residents can share their thoughts on how their community can be overhauled and...